WARSAW, Poland — A teenage student attacked classmates with a knife at a high school in northeastern Poland and injured three of them on Wednesday, police said.
The attack took place during lessons at the high school in the town of Kadzidlo, local police spokeswoman Katarzyna Kucharska said.
Two of the teenage victims — one female and one male — were hospitalized in serious condition, and the other one was treated on the spot, Kucharska said.
The 18-year-old attacker has been apprehended and the police and prosecutors are investigating, said Elzbieta Lukasiewicz, a prosecutor in the nearby city of Ostroleka.
School attacks are very rare in Poland.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Five journalists were shot in one day in Mexico, officials confirm
Mexico's president said Wednesday that two of four news photographers who were shot Tuesday are in serious condition, as prosecutors confirmed that a fifth journalist was shot and wounded the same day.
Business
Finland closes last crossing point with Russia, sealing off entire border as tensions rise
NATO member Finland on Wednesday closed its last remaining border crossing with Russia after the government decided to seal the entire border with its eastern neighbor amid rising political tensions.
Business
Nigeria's leader presents $34 billion spending plan for 2024, prioritizing the economy, security
Nigeria's leader on Wednesday presented a 27.5 trillion naira ($34.8 billion) spending plan for 2024 to federal lawmakers, with a focus on stabilizing Africa's largest but ailing economy and tackling the nation's deadly security crisis.
World
Kuwait's ruling emir, 86, was hospitalized due to emergency health problem but is reportedly stable
The ruling emir of oil-rich Kuwait was hospitalized Wednesday ''due to an emergency health problem'' but later reported to be in stable condition, renewing longstanding concerns over his health since he became ruler in 2020.
World
U.S. Air Force Osprey crashes off Japan during training mission, killing at least 1 of 8 on board
A U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed during a training mission Wednesday off of the country's southern coast, killing at least one of the eight crew members, the Japanese coast guard said.