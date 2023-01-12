A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a north Minneapolis food store, while two others also struck by gunfire were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

The shooting occurred along N. Lowry Avenue a few blocks west of Interstate 94, in the parking lot of Star Foods, around 8:20 p.m.

Early investigation found that two men walked up to a vehicle in the parking lot, with one walking around to the passenger side, before going back to the driver's side, O'Hara said. The driver's side door was opened

O'Hara, who was on the scene Wednesday night, said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between two people in a vehicle and two other individuals who approached them. The vehicle briefly dragged one of those two individuals, he said, and shots were exchanged.

Police had Lowry blocked off from Aldrich to Colfax avenues. Multiple neighbors in the area reported hearing at least a dozen gunshots, and dozens of shell casings could be seen on the ground outside the store and in the parking lot.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, right, shook hands with a community member at the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

The man killed was one of the two outside the vehicle, O'Hara said. The two individuals inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, were both struck. Officers performed CPR on both before they were transported to the hospital.

O'Hara said the other person outside the car was still at large and may be in possession of a rifle. Two other guns were recovered from the scene. He expressed concern that about a dozen people have been shot in Minneapolis in the last three days in a series of multiple shootings.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.