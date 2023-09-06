BREEZY POINT, Minn. — Three people were found dead at a resort in northern Minnesota, police said Wednesday.
The bodies were discovered around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point in Breezy Point. Police have not disclosed names of the victims or how they died, but said in a statement there was ''no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.''
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.
The resort is in a popular vacation area in north-central Minnesota, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.
