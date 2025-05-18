Three people fatally shot at central Georgia bar

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office was investigating the fatal shooting of three people who were killed in the parking lot outside of the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill in Macon, Georgia, on Sunday after 12 a.m. Bibb County chief coroner Leon Jones identified the victims as Jedarrius Meadows Jr., 28; Javonta Faulks, 32; and Javarsia Meadows, 24. Six other people were injured and are in stable condition, according to Jones.