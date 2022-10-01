What's different about the Wild has more to do with their departures than arrivals.

Their second-best scorer Kevin Fiala was traded in the summer to Los Angeles because there wasn't enough room in the budget to bring him back, and then the team dealt Cam Talbot to resolve what was becoming a cumbersome situation in net trying to juggle two veteran starters in Talbot and Marc-Andre Fleury.

But training camp has shifted the spotlight to who is here alongside the returnees.

Filip Gustavsson, acquired in the Talbot trade with Ottawa, will back up Fleury, and prospects Marco Rossi and Calen Addison might be on the brink of a promotion.

Already, Rossi and Addison are taking reps on the power play in the preseason, and both practiced the setup in a recent session that appeared to resemble the Wild's opening-night roster since all their NHLers were participants.

Also in that group were three offseason pickups who could make the new-look Wild.

Nic Petan, 27, center/wing

This is Petan's fourth organization in the NHL after stints with Winnipeg, Toronto and Vancouver and with that experience in tow, he feels confident and understands how he has to perform to secure a spot on the team.

"Just trying to stay even-keel each day and work my way into it," Petan said.

What could also boost his chances is his versatility.

Even though he's a center, Petan is making a statement on the wing.

He's skated on the right side so far in the preseason, scoring on the power play and chipping in two assists.

Petan, who landed a two-year, two-way contract, is in the lineup for the Wild's next exhibition game on Sunday vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, but this time at left wing.

"He's got a skill set that can score," coach Dean Evason said. "But combine that with a grit level and his competitiveness, it sets him up well."

Sam Steel, 24, center

A first-round pick by Anaheim in 2016, Steel wasn't re-signed by the Ducks and became a free agent in July.

Cue the Wild, who brought in Steel on a one-year, $825,000 contract.

"It's not a team that you'd like to play against," Steel said of the Wild. "But it's for sure a team you want to play for. I'm really excited."

Steel was a one-time 50-goal scorer in juniors and although that production hasn't translated to the NHL, the Wild have noticed his skill, speed and smarts and he's been practicing with Matt Boldy and Frederick Gaudreau — the duo that thrived last season alongside Fiala.

Like Petan, Steel's also tallied a goal and two assists in preseason action.

Andrej Sustr, 31, defenseman

After two seasons in the KHL, Sustr resurfaced in the NHL last year with Tampa Bay before eventually joining Anaheim, the two franchises he competed for before he went overseas.

"I proved to myself I can still play," he said.

At 6 feet, 7 inches, and 217 pounds, Sustr has significant reach and an effective stick. He's also a right shot, and the Wild believe he can help on offense.

"Just keep it simple, stay in the position, play a good defensive game, being able to eat some minutes and [penalty kill], those are the things I should be priding myself on," said Sustr, who's on a one-year, two-way contract. "I think that's what my job ultimately is on this team."