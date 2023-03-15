Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Tremendous trio

A look at the Gophers men's hockey team's top line:

Matthew Knies * No. 89

Position: Left wing * Class: sophomore * Height, weight: 6-3, 210 pounds

Hometown: Phoenix * Previous team: Tri-City Storm, USHL

NHL draft: Toronto, second round, 57th overall, 2021

2022-23 stats: 21 goals, 19 assists, 40 points, nation's-best seven game-winning goals.

Highlights: 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year. 2023 Hobey Baker Award top 10 finalist. 2022 U.S. Olympian. Played for U.S. in 2022 World Junior Championship. Went 15-18-33 as a freshman in 2021-22. Had a goal and an assist in Gophers' 4-3 overtime win in NCAA tournament against Massachusetts. Scored game-winner in a 3-0 win over Western Michigan in regional final. Scored Minnesota's lone goal against Minnesota State Mankato in Frozen Four.

Logan Cooley * No. 92

Position: Center * Class: freshman * Height, weight: 5-10, 180

Hometown: Pittsburgh * Previous team: U.S. National Team Development program

NHL draft: Arizona, first round, third overall, 2022

2022-23 stats: 18 goals, 32 assists 50 points (fourth nationally), five game-winning goals (tied for third nationally)

Highlights: 2023 All-Big Ten first team, all-rookie team. Had two goals, four assists for U.S. in 2022 World Junior Championship. Played for Team USA in 2021 World Championship. Ranked second on the NTDP with 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists) in 2021-22.

Jimmy Snuggerud * No. 81

Position: Right wing * Class: freshman * Height, weight: 6-1, 185

Hometown: Chaska * Previous team: U.S. National Team Development program

NHL draft: St. Louis, first round, 21st overall, 2022

2022-23 stats: 20 goals, 28 assists, 48 points (tied for fifth nationally).

Highlights: 2023 second-team All-Big Ten, all-rookie team. Had three goals, four assists in 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship as Team USA won silver. Finished had 24 goals, 39 assists for NTDP in 2021-22. In his freshman year at Chaska High School, had 15 goals, 19 assists. He's a third-generation Gopher joining his father, Dave (1986-87, 1989), and his maternal grandfather, James Westby (1958, 1962-63).