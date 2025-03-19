Sneezing already? Allergy season grows with warming weather in Minnesota.

Multiple peer-reviewed studies have tied warmer temperatures to longer pollen seasons, with many studies showing that plants are also producing more pollen than they did in the past. The research includes a 2016 study that found ragweed pollen season in Minnesota increased by up to 21 days on average between 1995 and 2015, as well as a 2014 study that found pollen season in the contiguous U.S. produced 46% more pollen on average between 2001 and 2010 compared to the previous decade.