Sneezing already? Allergy season grows with warming weather in Minnesota.

Allergy season will soon be in full swing. But new research suggests many Minnesotans may already have runny noses and itchy, watery eyes — days or even weeks earlier than trees would typically release their pollen.
Climate Matters, a New Jersey-based environmental nonprofit, analyzed decades of federal weather data across nearly 200 U.S. cities, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, Rochester and Mankato. The results, released earlier this month, show that in parts of Minnesota, the annual allergy season now lasts nearly a month longer on average than it did in the 1970s.
Minneapolis and St. Paul saw the biggest increase to their allergy season, with 27 extra days on average compared to 50 years ago. Duluth saw a 24-day increase over that period, and Mankato and Rochester added 11 and 10 days to their allergy seasons respectively.
The analysis adds to a growing body of studies that, for decades, have shown that seasonal allergies have worsened for people as the planet warms. Medical experts who specialize in allergies say that’s because the warmer temperatures are triggering spring bloom earlier in the year, allowing plants to release their pollen for a longer time and even making the pollen itself more allergenic.
There’s more carbon dioxide in the air, said Andrew Rorie, an allergy and immunology professor at the University of Nebraska and chair of the National Allergy Bureau. “So plants are happier and the growing days are longer throughout the course of the year.”
Roughly one in four U.S. adults and nearly one in five children suffer from seasonal allergies, which are largely caused by tree pollen in the spring, grass pollen in the summer and weed pollen in the fall. The microscopic pollen particles stick to mucus membranes, causing inflammation and irritation to the nose and eyes. Some experience extreme reactions, including difficulty breathing.
Multiple peer-reviewed studies have tied warmer temperatures to longer pollen seasons, with many studies showing that plants are also producing more pollen than they did in the past. The research includes a 2016 study that found ragweed pollen season in Minnesota increased by up to 21 days on average between 1995 and 2015, as well as a 2014 study that found pollen season in the contiguous U.S. produced 46% more pollen on average between 2001 and 2010 compared to the previous decade.
“In the vast majority of locations, we’re seeing a prolonged pollen season, to some degree, but also more pollen,” Rorie said.