Three more prosecutors resign in aftermath of dismissal of case against NYC mayor

NEW YORK — Three more federal prosecutors who had been involved in the now-dismissed corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams resigned on Tuesday, saying they felt pressured into admitting wrongdoing or regret as a condition for being reinstated to their jobs.
''We will not confess wrongdoing when there was none,'' Celia Cohen, Andrew Rohrbach and Derek Wikstrom wrote in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
The three assistant U.S. attorneys had been placed on leave after a number of prosecutors in New York and Washington refused to follow orders to end the case against Adams, a Democrat.
The letter was published by several news outlets. Its authenticity was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person who received the letter.
''There is no greater privilege than to work for an institution whose mandate is to do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons,'' the prosecutors wrote. ''We will not abandon this principle to keep our jobs. We resign.''
The letter came the same day that Jay Clayton, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was sworn in as the New York office's new top prosecutor.
Adams was indicted last year, accused of taking illegal campaign contributions and travel perks from a Turkish official and others seeking to buy influence when he previously served as Brooklyn borough president.
In February, after President Donald Trump took office, the Justice Department ordered then-acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District, Danielle Sassoon, to drop the charges against Adams — not due to the merits of the case, but rather so the mayor could assist in the Trump administration ‘s immigration agenda.