The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards banquet, recognizing the best of the Twin Cities-area high school sports, was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic this year. So we've made it a five-day affair instead. Here's the schedule for announcing all of the winners this week:
June 16: Courage in Competition, Play of the Year
June 17: Girls' Team Coach of the Year, Boys' Team Coach of the Year
Today: Student First, All-Metro Team Champions (dance, adapted sports)
Friday: Difference-Maker, Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year
Saturday: Boys' Team of the Year, Girls' Team of the Year
More From Sports
Lynx
Lynx's Cecilia Zandalasini skipping 2020 WNBA season
A projected starter, Zandalasini has decided to skip the season. The Lynx signed former Utah star Megan Huff in her place.
Loons
Full training for Loons comes with swabbing, buzzing to get going
The Loons were cleared last week for full team training. The approval required that players, coaches and staff undergo testing for the COVID-19 virus.
Vikings
Kubiak envisions big role for Cook in Vikings' offense
If Dalvin Cook's holdout continues, Gary Kubiak said, he's not concerned with Cook's readiness for the opener, scheduled for Sept. 13 against the Packers.
Twins
Twins' Sano claims he's being blackmailed after kidnapping accusation
A newspaper in the Dominican Republic provided details in a case where no charges have been filed.
Twins
Manfred thinks it has framework with Clark, union stays mum
After days of angry exchanges over money between Major League Baseball and the players' association, Commissioner Rob Manfred started to doubt whether there would be a 2020 season and said as much on national television.