A man was shot and killed in the Harrison neighborhood of north Minneapolis on Sunday night, marking the city's third homicide in 24 hours.

About 8 p.m., police responded to two ShotSpotter activations in close proximity. On Morgan Avenue N., police found a man, believed to be in his 20s, in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid at the scene and paramedics took the man to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving, a news release from Minneapolis police said.

A few hours earlier, Minneapolis police said a man was fatally shot on E. Lake Street about 5 p.m.

Officers responded to a 911 call and found a man in "grave condition," according to police spokesman John Elder. The man died at the hospital.

A third man was fatally shot Saturday about 9 p.m. in a drive-by shooting on W. Broadway.

Police responded to multiple shots fired in the 600 block of W. Broadway. One man believed to be in his 30s was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died.

The shootings mark the 56th, 57th and 58th homicides of the year in Minneapolis, according to a Star Tribune database, making 2021 on pace for one of the deadliest years in city history.

All three crimes remain under investigation and the identities of the three slain men will be released in the coming days.

Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036