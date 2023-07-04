Rescue crews are searching for three men who fell out of a boat into the Mississippi River north of Red Wing and did not resurface.

A 911 call came in around 7:30 p.m. to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reporting one man had fallen into the Mississippi River at the mouth of the Vermillion River while fishing, the office said in a news release.

Police believe the first man went overboard before the other two went in after him to attempt a rescue, but none resurfaced, the release states.

The Sheriff's Office water patrol and dive team responded along with the Red Wing Fire Department, the Pierce County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office and DNR crews from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The search teams were pulled from the river around 8:50 p.m. due to "weather conditions," the release states. Search and rescue operations will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday.