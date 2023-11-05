Key player

QB Joshua Dobbs

Thrust into action just five days after being traded from Arizona to the Vikings, Dobbs replaced rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, who suffered a concussion during a goal-line hit at the end of the first quarter. Even though head coach Kevin O'Connell told the FOX broadcast that they would have to "piece together" the offense for Dobbs on the fly, the journeyman quarterback led three touchdown drives in the comeback win. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while also committing two fumbles and taking a sack in the end zone for a Falcons safety. Dobbs' mobility was an instant difference maker, picking up 66 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on seven scrambles.

Key play

Dobbs' 22-yard scramble on fourth down

Facing fourth down and 7 on the Vikings' final drive, Dobbs evaded pressure from the left side — where David Quessenberry replaced the injured Christian Darrisaw — and outran two Falcons defenders to pick up a crucial first down in the comeback effort. Three plays later, Dobbs threw the go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown to receiver Brandon Powell. The biggest plays often came through Dobbs' legs. On four of seven runs, Dobbs gained a first down or touchdown. He also ran for three touchdowns during eight Cardinals starts this season.

Key number

4-0

The Vikings are now 4-0 when winning or breaking even in the turnover battle this season. They forced two takeaways — a Bijan Robinson fumble forced by cornerback Akayleb Evans and an interception by cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. — to offset Dobbs' two lost fumbles. The Vikings were on the wrong end of the turnover margin in the first five games of the season before this 4-0 run, in which they've forced nine takeaways to five turnovers.

Up next

vs. New Orleans, Sunday, noon (Fox)

The Saints (5-4) beat the Bears 24-17 at the Superdome on Sunday on a go-ahead touchdown pass from tight end Taysom Hill to tight end Juwan Johnson in the fourth quarter. New Orleans comes to U.S. Bank Stadium as winners of back-to-back games and looking to take control of a wide-open NFC South division.

2023 schedule and results

Sept. 10: L, 20-17 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 14: L, 34-28 at Philadelphia

Sept. 24: L, 28-24 vs. L.A. Chargers

Oct. 1: W, 21-13 at Carolina

Oct. 8: L, 27-20 vs. Kansas City

Oct. 15: W, 19-13 at Chicago

Oct. 23: W, 22-17 vs. San Francisco

Oct. 29: W, 24-10 at Green Bay

Nov. 5: W, 31-28 at Atlanta

Nov. 12: vs. New Orleans

Nov. 19: at Denver

Nov. 27: vs. Chicago

Dec. 10: at Las Vegas

TBA: at Cincinnati

Dec. 24: vs. Detroit

Dec. 31: vs. Green Bay

TBA: at Detroit