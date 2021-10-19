1. Defense, defense, defense

Will the Timberwolves actually go from being one of the worst teams in the NBA to merely average? That's the goal coach Chris Finch has outlined. The offense figures to be in good shape with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Will Finch's new schemes, which involve Towns playing on the perimeter more in pick and rolls, improve the defense, or will it be more of the same on that end of the floor?

2. Edwards making another step

Edwards had a strong finish to last season. What awaits him in Year 2? Edwards worked a lot on his defense in the offseason and earned good reviews from Finch for both his on-ball defense and off-ball awareness. On offense, Edwards worked on finishing around the rim, something that plagued him at times last season, and on improving his shot. He shot 42% from the field and 33% from three-point range.

3. Towns' health

The Wolves didn't play well for stretches last season because of injuries to Towns and D'Angelo Russell. Towns has missed games the past two seasons because of wrist injuries. Each time he went out, the Wolves struggled to win any games. The Wolves have more depth than the past two years, but their fortunes hinge largely on Towns being able to play night in and night out.