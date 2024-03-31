Three people were injured in a head-on collision Saturday on Hwy. 8 in Chisago County near Taylors Falls.

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened about 1 p.m. near Valley View Lane in Franconia Township. An eastbound Chevrolet Traverse SUV, driven by Jessica L. Bender, 42, of Elk River, crossed the centerline and hit a Ford Taurus heading west, authorities said.

The driver of the Taurus, an unidentified 59-year-old woman, and her passenger, Brian S. Randall, 62, were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul by medical helicopter. Both are residents of Luck, Wis., according to the State Patrol.

Randall's injuries were not considered life-threatening, while the condition of the driver of the Taurus had not yet been released. Bender was transported by ambulance to St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, authorities said. The highway was closed for a time but has since been reopened.