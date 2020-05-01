Three Gophers were ranked among the top 10 college players at their position this week by D1Baseball.com.

Junior Max Meyer was ranked as the third-best starting pitcher Thursday, a day after sophomore Zack Raabe was rated the fifth-best second baseman and junior Jack Wassel the 10th-best third baseman.

While Meyer, expected to be a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft, made D1Baseball.com's preseason All-America team, neither Raabe nor Wassel was in the top 30 at their position before the season began.

Golf Hall of Famer dies

Jeff Ross, a member of the Minnesota State Golf Coaches Hall of Fame, died Sunday. He was 68.

Ross taught and coached at Sherburn and Martin County West high schools from 1980 to 2009. He also was the coach of the Minnesota Lake girls' basketball team that reached the Class A state tournament in 1978. At the time of his death, Ross was the mayor of Sherburn.

• Tucker Novotny, a 6-5, 230-pound junior lefthander for Park of Cottage Grove, committed to the Gophers baseball team on Twitter.

• St. Cloud State redshirt freshman Joseph Bianchini of Elk Grove Village, Ill., was named as the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division II Rookie Wrestler of the Year for the 2019-20 season. He was 20-1 at 141 pounds.

• Jeff True was named the Rochester Lourdes boys' hockey coach. He coached the Eagles girls' hockey team the past three seasons, leading Lourdes to a 50-36 record and two straight state tournament berths.

• Sisters Grace and Maggie Riermann of Bethel were named to the Division III All-America team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association in doubles. Grace, a sophomore, also was named an All-America in singles. Maggie is a junior; both graduated from Mahtomedi High School.

• Pat Garvin was named the men's basketball coach at Bethany Lutheran College. Garvin, a 2014 graduate of the school, was a Minnesota State Mankato assistant the past three seasons.

