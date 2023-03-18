Three Gophers lose in quarterfinals of NCAA wrestling

The three Gophers in the quarterfinals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Tulsa, Okla., all lost competitive matches against No. 1 seeds.

Aaron Nagao fell to defending champion and unbeaten Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State 2-1 at 133 pounds. It was scoreless after two periods.

Bailee O'Reilly was beaten at 174 by another Penn State wrestler, unbeaten Carter Starocci, 5-2. And Isaiah Salazar lost to Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen 3-2 on a third-period takedown at 184 pounds.

Nagao and a fourth Gopher, Michael Blockhus, at 149, won consolation matches Friday night to assure themselves of finishing Saturday in the top eight, meaning All-America recognition for the team's two Big Ten tournament runners-up.

One Minnesotan is in the finals on the third day. Penn State heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet, of Inver Grove Heights (Simley), will meet Michigan's Mason Parris, the top seed. Kerkvliet is 19-2, Parris 32-0.

U softball wins seventh in row

Four of the first five hitters in the Gophers softball lineup each had a two-run extra base hits as Minnesota beat South Dakota State 9-5 in the Shocker Invitational in Wichita, Kan.

Jess Oakland drove in her two runs on a homer, Maddy Ehlke and Amani Bradley on triples and Kayla Chavez on a double.

Later the Gophers beat host Wichita State 5-2 for their seventh straight win. Natalie DenHartog hit two homers and Breezy Burnett one for Minnesota (18-9).

U shines in field events

Kostas Zaltos of the Gophers won the hammer throw (231 feet, 10 inches) in Southern Florida Bulls Invitational. Austin Parsons, in his second meet with Minnesota took third in the javelin (222-8) with the third-best throw in school history. He placed third. And teammate Jak Urlacher tied for first in the pole vault (16-8¾).

Big Ten weight throw champion Shelby Frank of the Gophers was named the Midwest Regional Field Athlete of the Year while Minnesota associate head coach Peter Miller was named Midwest Region Women's Assistant Coach of the Year for the second time.

U gymnasts off to Big Ten meet

The No. 20 Gophers gymnastics team (10-6-1, 4-4-1) will compete in the Big Ten championships on Saturday in Coralville, Iowa.

Minnesota seems to be peaking lately, scoring above 197.000 in two consecutive meets. Junior Mya Hooten ranks No. 2 in the nation on floor exercise.

The NCAA selection show, which will name the teams and locations for regional competition that begins on March 29, will be on Monday.

