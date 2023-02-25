For the first period and a third of the second, Saskia Mauer kept St. Thomas in the game. She would finish with 51 saves.

Then the dam burst.

The Gophers scored three goals in 1 minute, 36 seconds to take control and cruise to a 6-2 victory over the Tommies on Saturday in the second game of their best-of-three, first round WCHA women's hockey playoff series at Ridder Arena.

Minnesota (27-5-3) won the first game 7-0, so this victory advanced the No. 4-rated team in the nation to next weekend's four-team Final Faceoff, back at Ridder.

Defenseman Crystalyn Hengler began the Gophers' game-turning scoring burst with a goal at 7 minutes, 42 seconds of the second for a 2-1 lead. Taylor Heise followed 15 seconds later with her team- and NCAA-leading 28th. And Abbey Murphy made it 4-1 at 9:18.

St. Thomas (8-27-1) got within two goals early in the third period on Maija Almich's unassisted goal at 2:40. But the Tommies' hopes of a rally dimmed when Heise got her second goal of the game — and 29th total — about four minutes later.

Catie Skaja, who had two assists, got the last Minnesota goal in the final minute.

Skylar Vetter made 22 saves for the victory. And tying Skaja for the most points was Abigail Boreen with three assists.