Three family members have been charged in the Aug. 13 shooting death of a 2-year-old in Brooklyn Park, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday.

O’Sheonia Hodges, 20, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of her son Ny’Angleo Amir-Cortez Hodges. Ny’Angleo’s grandmother, Sherrillyn Mosley, 57, and Hodges’ boyfriend, Keyshawn Cosey-Gray, 20, are both charged with aiding an offender.

Brooklyn Park police said earlier this week that it is believed Ny-Angleo was fatally shot in the abdomen by his 3-year-old brother, and the criminal complaints bear that out.

The three defendants, who were all in the Huntington Place Apartments unit where police were called early on Aug. 13, told police that they were awakened by a gunshot and found the little boy mortally wounded. All three denied having any knowledge of the shooting or the gun involved, the complaint states. They said a man nicknamed “BD” was involved and fled the apartment.

But investigators found a gun and spent ammunition hidden in the apartment and later ascertained that the suspects had hidden them after the shooting and that the man called BD had no involvement.

Hodges later admitted to lying to police in previous statements, saying she hid the gun after the shooting occurred.