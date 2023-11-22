Three dogs died in a residential fire in northern Minnesota, officials said.
The blaze Tuesday night fully engulfed a trailer home west of Cook in the 9200 block of Range Line Road, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.
The homeowner was not on the premises at the time, but the three dogs inside the residence did not survive the fire, the Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said the origin of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the blaze's cause remains under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Three dogs die in residential fire in northern Minnesota
The origin of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, officials said.
East Metro
State: Woodbury City Council violated open meetings law
The council met Sept. 6 in closed session to discuss removing city police officers from school positions in two buildings; the state says that meeting should have been public.
Business
Politics color our perception of the economy, a lightning-rod topic in the 2024 election
Americans view the economy differently based on political beliefs, and as the presidential election approaches, the Republican and Democratic parties are ramping up their messaging.
Politics
Six finalists for new Minnesota state flag, five for new state seal
The commission is facing a Jan. 1 deadline to present new designs for the state flag and seal to the Minnesota Legislature.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Public Schools names two superintendent finalists
Interviews are set for Monday and Nov. 29.