Three dogs died in a residential fire in northern Minnesota, officials said.

The blaze Tuesday night fully engulfed a trailer home west of Cook in the 9200 block of Range Line Road, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

The homeowner was not on the premises at the time, but the three dogs inside the residence did not survive the fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the origin of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the blaze's cause remains under investigation.