Three people were dead in a shooting Sunday evening on St. Paul's East Side.
Police were on the scene Sunday evening of a homicide investigation on the 900 block of Case Avenue E., where three people were found dead, according to a tweet sent by the Police Department at 7:08 p.m.
This is a breaking story. Check back for more.
St. Paul
