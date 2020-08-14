Three men are charged with murder following an ambush gang-related shooting that killed a young father last month in south Minneapolis.

Anthony John Ortley, 27; Andrew James Nickaboine, 19; and Alex John Jones, 29, are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the July 30 shooting at the Little Earth housing complex.

According to charges, police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 2400 block of S. 18th Av. where they encountered two men who were shot. One was shot in the arm and the other man, Billy Campbell, 27, was shot twice in the back and pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured man told police that he was in a group approached by a man along who identified himself as “Drew,” later identified as Nickaboine, along with the two other suspects. Nickaboine asked the group if they were affiliated with the Mo Mob street gang, a rival gang to the Native Mob. When one of the men in the group claimed a different affiliation, one of Nickaboine’s accomplices punched one of the other men, and Nickaboine fired several shots, striking the two victims.

Police surveillance video corroborated the witnesses’ version of events, and police were able to identify the three, known as active members of the Native Mob. At the time of the shooting, Nickaboine was out on bail for charges of first-degree murder in Mille Lacs county and second-degree assault in Hennepin County. On Aug. 4, authorities attempted to stop a vehicle Nickaboine was riding in when it crashed and burst into flames. Nickaboine and his brother, who is also suspected in the case, were arrested. All three are currently jailed.