Threats and assassination attempts come with the office Donald Trump once held and is seeking again

The highest number of prosecutions in a single year came in 1987 during the Reagan years when there were 73. TRAC data shows there were 72 cases brought in 2002 during the George W. Bush administration. The Bush administration also had the highest number of cases over its eight-year span with 383, a time of heightened tension during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prosecutors brought 343 cases when Bill Clinton was president and 213 during former President Barack Obama's two terms. There were 68 cases brought in Trump's first term. Reagan had 200 in the last three years of his presidency and 213 cases were brought during George H.W. Bush's one term.