A threat has closed a St. Louis Park synagogue for Friday, a day when the Jewish Sabbath begins and coming in the midst of the faith's High Holy Days.

In a notice from Beth El Synagogue managing director Matt Walzer, members of the house of worship just off Hwy. 100 near W. 26th Street were told that the Anti-Defamation League regional office in Chicago "received a specific threat of physical violence via its website directed at a 'Beth El Synagogue.' "

All Beth El facilities in the region were notified, Walzer continued but added, "There were indications that the threat may have come from the Twin Cities area. St. Louis Park was also referenced by name."

The decisions to cancel preschool for Friday and to shift in-person Sabbath services to online only were made "out of an abundance of caution," Walzer's notice explained.

Walzer said synagogue representatives have been in close communication with local and federal law enforcement, "and they are actively investigating" in collaboration with the ADL in Chicago and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, was celebrated from sundown Monday until nightfall Wednesday. Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, begins Wednesday evening and ends the following evening.

