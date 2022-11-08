CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jackson Threadgill's 16 points helped Charlotte defeat Coppin State 82-59 on Monday night in the season opener.
Threadgill shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the 49ers. Brice Williams scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Lu'Cye Patterson recorded 13 points and was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.
The Eagles were led by Sam Sessoms, who posted 24 points. Coppin State also got eight points and eight rebounds from Nendah Tarke. Justin Winston also recorded eight points and three steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
