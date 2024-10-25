Thousands were adopted to the US but not made citizens. Decades later, they risk being deported

For some, their legal status is fixable through the arduous naturalization process — they have to join the line as though they'd just arrived. It takes years, thousands of dollars, wasted days, routine rejections from immigration offices on technicalities, the wrong form, an errant typo. But others are told there's nothing that can be done. The difference is in visas: Some American parents brought babies in via the fastest route — like a tourist or medical visa — not imagining complications down the road. This was particularly prominent in military families, who adopted children where they were rather than going through an adoption agency that brought them to the U.S.