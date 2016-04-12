Thousands report outage affecting Microsoft services like Outlook

Business

Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers reported having issues with services like Outlook on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
March 1, 2025 at 10:30PM
This April 12, 2016, file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris. (Michel Euler/The Associated Press)

Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers reported having issues with services like Outlook on Saturday.

In a series of posts on the social platform X, the company said it was investigating the issue, which affected various Microsoft 365 services.

‘‘We’ve identified a potential cause of impact and have reverted the suspected code to alleviate impact,‘’ Microsoft said in the posts, which were published by a company page dedicated to addressing incidents tied to its office software programs.

Earlier some users took to social media to say they were unable to access their Outlook email accounts.

Data from Downdetector, which tracks outages, showed thousands of reports from users.

Outage reports for Microsoft 365, and Outlook in particular, peaked around 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time before dropping off, and some users began saying their access was restored.

Earlier this week the communications platform Slack also experienced an outage that left thousands of users unable to use the service.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

