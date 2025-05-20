World

Thousands protest after a suspected drone strike kills 4 children in Pakistan

A suspected drone strike killed four children and wounded five others in Pakistan's restive northwest, prompting thousands of residents to stage a protest by placing the children's bodies on a main road to demand justice, local elders said on Tuesday.

The Associated Press
May 20, 2025 at 8:44AM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A suspected drone strike killed four children and wounded five others in Pakistan's restive northwest, prompting thousands of residents to stage a protest by placing the children's bodies on a main road to demand justice, local elders said on Tuesday.

It was unclear who was behind Monday's attack in Mir Ali, which has been a stronghold of Pakistani Taliban, and there was no comment from the army about the incident.

''We are not blaming anyone, but we want justice, and the government should tell us who killed our children,'' local tribal elder Mufti Baitullah said.

He warned that the protest, currently staged at one regional roadblock, could expand if authorities fail to answer. ''We will not bury the bodies until we are told who is responsible for killing our innocent children,'' he said, as people chanted ''we want justice.''

The civilian casualties came amid ongoing military operations against the Pakistani Taliban, which have a strong presence in Mir Ali, a city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, are a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban, and they often target troops in the region.

Nayak Muhammad Dawar, a provincial minister, condemned the attack in a statement Tuesday. He said investigations were ongoing.

Mir Ali and nearby districts located near Afghanistan were long a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. The TTTP have stepped up attacks in the region in recent months.

___

Associated Press writer Rasool Khan contributed to this story from Peshawar, Pakistan.

about the writer

about the writer

RIAZ KHAN

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Strikes on Gaza kill at least 60 people, local officials say as criticism against Israel mounts

Israeli strikes pounded Gaza overnight and into Tuesday, hitting a family home and a school-turned-shelter, and killing at least 60 people, Palestinian health officials said, as Israel pressed its war against Hamas despite mounting international condemnation.

Sports

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is forced into a draw in a showdown against ‘the world'

Business

Shares in China's CATL, world's biggest EV battery maker, surge in Hong Kong after $4.6 billion IPO