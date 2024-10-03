Thousands of shipping containers have been lost at sea. What happens when they burst open?

Cargo ships can lose anywhere from a single container to hundreds at a time in rough seas. Experts disagree on how many are lost each year. The World Shipping Council, an industry group, reports that, on average, about 1,500 were lost annually over the 16 years they've tracked — though fewer in recent years. Others say the real number is much higher, as the shipping council data doesn't include the entire industry and there are no penalties for failing to report losses publicly.