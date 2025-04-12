Thousands of fans gathered at the sixth annual Comic-Con Prague, a three-day pop culture event with interactive workshops, a gaming zone, lectures and insight into upcoming films. This year's program was enriched by a cosplay competition. Last year, 27,000 attended the Comic-Con in Prague, and organizers expect a similar turnout this year.
AP PHOTOS: Thousands of fans gather at the Comic-Con Prague 2025
Thousands of fans gathered at the sixth annual Comic-Con Prague, a three-day pop culture event with interactive workshops, a gaming zone, lectures and insight into upcoming films. This year's program was enriched by a cosplay competition. Last year, 27,000 attended the Comic-Con in Prague, and organizers expect a similar turnout this year.
The Associated Press
April 12, 2025 at 3:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Thousands of fans gathered at the sixth annual Comic-Con Prague, a three-day pop culture event with interactive workshops, a gaming zone, lectures and insight into upcoming films. This year's program was enriched by a cosplay competition. Last year, 27,000 attended the Comic-Con in Prague, and organizers expect a similar turnout this year.