SAN FRANCISCO — Thousands of ex-college athletes eligible for damages ranging from pennies to more than $1 million under NCAA settlement.
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune