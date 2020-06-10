A Bloomington girls’ softball association is asking for help after someone stole thousands of dollars, leaving the nonprofit unable to pay its bills.

The Bloomington Fastpitch Association, which sponsors fast-pitch softball teams for girls ages 6 and over, reported in a Facebook post that it was the victim of a “significant financial theft” and that its bank account was “completely emptied.”

Bloomington police confirmed Wednesday that they had arrested a suspect on probable cause felony theft, but have released that person as the investigation continues.

“It requires a lot of hours putting a case together,” said Deputy Chief Mike Hartley. “It’s an active investigation.”

The theft came amid cancelation of most of the softball group’s 2020 season and fundraising events. A pancake breakfast set for Sunday has been postponed and two tournaments have been scrubbed due to COVID-19 restrictions on public events.

Association officials said they are planning other fundraising events but added they still would not come close to replacing the lost income.

“In order to continue operations, we need help,” the association said in launching a GoFundMe campaign with a $150,000 goal. “We humbly ask for your support to allow us to continue in our quest to provide a meaningful development opportunity for the young girls of Bloomington.”

The organization said it has taken swift action to secure its bank account and is changing its processes to prevent another theft.