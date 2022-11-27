More from Star Tribune
South Metro
Man who broke into home, had standoff with Prior Lake police faces more charges
The incident began with a man digging through a gas station dumpster and ended about eight hours later.
St. Paul
Thousands attend Hmong New Year Celebration in St. Paul
The celebration, held at St. Paul RiverCentre, brought a large crowd to celebrate on Saturday, Nov. 26.
East Metro
Minn. wildlife hospital, one of world's busiest, plans expansion
The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has purchased 22 acres in Grant, Minn., for a new $14 million campus.
Minneapolis
Brooks: Lake Street mall businesses held on for us. They're hoping we show up for them this season
Stores were gleaming on Black Friday, owners hoping to attract shoppers to their wares.
Local
Small Business Saturday highlights triumphs, challenges post-COVID
Dozens of people shopped local to support small businesses in the Twin Cities. Despite progress, inflation and market changes pose new challenges for some employers.