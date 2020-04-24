In recent weeks, foods of all kinds have flown off the shelves at grocery stores as Americans stocked up to weather the coronavirus pandemic. But sales of "comfort foods" like potato chips, pretzels, pancake mix and cookies have seen a particularly dramatic surge. That may not be surprising: They are cheap, satisfying and shelf stable.

Unfortunately, for the many millions of people now sheltered at home, avoiding the urge to make frequent trips to the kitchen throughout the day to snack on these foods can be tricky.

But Dr. David A. Kessler, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, has a simple message for people who want to keep their metabolic health and weight in check when temptation is just a few steps from their workspace: Try to avoid eating foods that contain what he calls "fast carbs," such as refined grains, starches, corn and sugar.

These foods, like bagels, bread, breakfast cereals, juices, tortilla chips and anything made with processed flour, tend to be devoid of fiber. They are rapidly absorbed and converted to glucose in the body, causing blood sugar and insulin levels to spike and preventing the release of hormones that quench hunger. Over time, researchers have found, this pattern of eating can wreak havoc on metabolic health, leading to weight gain and increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

In many ways, Kessler is uniquely attuned to the problems with our modern food supply. During his tenure as commissioner of the FDA from 1990 to 1997, he helped design the nutrition facts label that appears on all packaged foods. After leaving the agency he served as dean of Yale medical school. Then in 2009 he published "The End of Overeating," which investigated how processed food companies design products that have powerful effects on the brain, leading people to consume them uncontrollably.

Obesity and metabolic disease are complex conditions. But after poring over decades of research and interviewing leading nutrition researchers, Kessler found that one thing most successful diets have in common is that they limit highly processed carbs.

"Highly processed carbs short-circuit our innate biology," he said. "The laborious series of steps we developed over millennia to digest whole fruits, grains and vegetables through the entire length of the digestive system is undermined."

He stressed that he is not telling people they should never eat these foods — just to be mindful about what they are. The less often you eat them, he said, the less you will crave them.

He encourages people to prioritize slow carbs like beans, legumes, whole grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables. Watch your LDL cholesterol. And engage in daily exercise to help control your weight and improve your overall metabolic health.

"When we get through this current epidemic, we are all going to want to be healthy," he said. "We know what it takes. But doing it is really hard, and we have to work on it."