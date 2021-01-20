BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — LJ Thorpe had a season-high 21 points as UNC Asheville edged Gardner-Webb 79-75 on Tuesday night.
Tajion Jones had 18 points and six rebounds for UNC Asheville (8-6, 7-2 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Evan Clayborne added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Trent Stephney had 10 points.
D'Maurian Williams had 19 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (3-9, 2-5). Jamaine Mann and Jacob Falko each added 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Nunn scores 28 to lead Heat past Raptors 111-102
The Miami Heat were missing a lot of firepower Wednesday night. They did have Kendrick Nunn and a zone defense that the Toronto Raptors couldn't figure out
Sports
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.
Sports
Despite dominating second quarter, Wolves lose to Orlando on buzzer-beater
The Wolves held Orlando to just 10 points in the second quarter, but the Magic clawed back from a 20-point deficit and won on Cole Anthony's three-pointer at the horn.
Sports
Embiid scores 42, leads 76ers past Celtics 117-109
Joel Embiid has been the early season MVP for the Sixers. At this rate, the All-Star center could be in contention for a bigger prize.
Sports
Timberwolves lose late vs. Orlando
The Timberwolves hosted the Orlando Magic at Target Center on Wednesday night, losing at the buzzer.