OTTAWA, Ontario — Joe Thornton scored his first goal for Toronto, linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also connected for the first time this season, and the Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday night.

"We have a lot of fun out there," Thornton said. "I think we'll continue to keep growing as a line because we are having fun and we get excited before every game. I think you can tell each game we're getting better and that's a real good sign."

Marner had two assists and Thornton and Matthews one each to help the Maple Leafs rebound from a 5-3 loss to the Senators on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

"That line you could tell right from the drop of the puck today that it was going to have a night," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The 41-year-old Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs in the offseason.

Tim Stutzle scored his first NHL goal and Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa. The 19-year-old Stutzle, from Germany, was the third overall pick in last year.

"It was definitely a great feeling but in the end I wanted to come out with a win," Stutzle said.

Matt Murray returned to the Ottawa net while the Maple Leafs gave backup Jack Campbell his first start of the season. Murray stopped 37 shots, and Campbell 17.

