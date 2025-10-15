Small Business

Two Minnesota fishing businesses join forces to expand their specialties

Omnia will concentrate on its lakes database, while Thorne Bros. hopes to triple digital growth through the deal.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2025 at 5:56PM
Customers grab up good deals on lures and baits at Thorne Bros Custom Rod &amp; Tackle at the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show in St. Paul, Minn. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Thorne Bros. and Omnia Fishing have formed an e-commerce partnership for fishing tackle. Shown is the Thorn Bros. booth at the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show in 2023. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A new partnership between Omnia, a fishing lure app, and the legendary Blaine fishing shop Thorne Bros. aims to solve a problem for both partners.

By handing off the fulfillment and inventory management of fishing products to Thorne, the fast-growing Omnia will be able to focus on growing its subscription service and improving its app.

And Thorne will be able to triple its e-commerce sales, an area of needed growth for the retailer.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But Omnia sold its inventory of more than 25,000 fishing-related items to Thorne and closed its 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Golden Valley.

Omnia has developed a rich database of information on all of Minnesota’s lakes. Its app then can recommend the fishing gear that would be best for the given location.

The company, founded in 2018, had received $2.1 million in venture capital funding by 2021. Since then, it has secured between $8 million and $13 million more in investments.

Selling the inventory will allow the company to concentrate on app development and selling more digital subscriptions to its information.

“Anglers like to touch physical things, so they’re not easy to sell subscriptions to,” said Matt Johnson, CEO of Omnia. “But we’re a venture-funded business. We have to position appropriately.”

The Omnia app has changed the purchasing patterns of customers because the user-generated content can help anglers not only pick the right gear for a given lake, but for the fishing conditions in a given time of year.

“Really the only negative feedback we’ve ever gotten has been you need to expand your inventory and you need to have better in-stock rates for the e-commerce business,” Johnson said.

Users can order the products directly through the app. That won’t change. It will just be Thorne fulfilling the order, and that will broaden the inventory for buyers.

Without inventory to manage, Omnia will move to smaller office space and concentrate on the tech — and the digital subscription business that carries higher margins.

The company currently has about 15,000 subscribers.

Omnia now has two subscription levels: Omnia Core at $39 a year and Omnia Pro at $59 a year.

Both subscription levels have access to over 30,000 user-generated fishing reports, weather reports and water temperature data.

The Omnia Pro subscription adds Navionics marine navigation and mapping and better loyalty purchase rates.

For Thorne, partnering with Omnia gives the outfit a national audience for e-commerce orders that’s aimed primarily at bass anglers.

“That’s where the big dollars are,” company President Ben Olsen said.

Right now, Thorne Bros. has a store in Blaine and sells tackle and gear through national tradeshows. It has had an e-commerce presence for years, but mainly as a specialty source of custom-built fishing rods, musky gear and a source for multi-species anglers.

The business has been trying to grow e-commerce sales since COVID, and Olsen believes the deal with Omnia will triple digital sales.

“There’s a nice complementary nature to our customer sets,” he said.

Earlier this year, Thorne also purchased the Bob Mitchell’s Fly Shop, one of the oldest fly shops in Minnesota that has historic roots with 3M and Scientific Anglers.

Olsen said the addition of Bob Mitchell’s Fly Shop was to preserve the heritage brand and to expand its educational trout fishing offerings.

