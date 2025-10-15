Two Minnesota fishing businesses join forces to expand their specialties

A new partnership between Omnia, a fishing lure app, and the legendary Blaine fishing shop Thorne Bros. aims to solve a problem for both partners.
By handing off the fulfillment and inventory management of fishing products to Thorne, the fast-growing Omnia will be able to focus on growing its subscription service and improving its app.
And Thorne will be able to triple its e-commerce sales, an area of needed growth for the retailer.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But Omnia sold its inventory of more than 25,000 fishing-related items to Thorne and closed its 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Golden Valley.
Omnia has developed a rich database of information on all of Minnesota’s lakes. Its app then can recommend the fishing gear that would be best for the given location.
The company, founded in 2018, had received $2.1 million in venture capital funding by 2021. Since then, it has secured between $8 million and $13 million more in investments.
Selling the inventory will allow the company to concentrate on app development and selling more digital subscriptions to its information.
“Anglers like to touch physical things, so they’re not easy to sell subscriptions to,” said Matt Johnson, CEO of Omnia. “But we’re a venture-funded business. We have to position appropriately.”