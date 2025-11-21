State investigating after Thomson Reuters employee dies in Eagan workplace incident

No details have been released about a Thomson Reuters employee killed at a printing plant in Eagan on Tuesday.
Police and the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
“Minnesota OSHA Compliance is investigating this incident,” the state said in a statement. “Because of that, no further public information is available currently.”
Sgt. Brian Boekhoff of the Eagan Police Department said no arrests have been made.
In a statement, Thomson Reuters said: “We are devastated by this loss and extend our deepest condolences to the family. The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority, and we continue to work closely with the relevant authorities as part of their reviews. Our thoughts are with the loved ones, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”
Thomson Reuters is a Canadian data and information company with a plant at 525 Wescott Road in Eagan.