State investigating after Thomson Reuters employee dies in Eagan workplace incident

No details were available Friday.

By Elliot Hughes

November 21, 2025 at 9:44PM
A Thomson Reuters office in Eagan. (Thomson Reuters/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

No details have been released about a Thomson Reuters employee killed at a printing plant in Eagan on Tuesday.

Police and the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

“Minnesota OSHA Compliance is investigating this incident,” the state said in a statement. “Because of that, no further public information is available currently.”

Sgt. Brian Boekhoff of the Eagan Police Department said no arrests have been made.

In a statement, Thomson Reuters said: “We are devastated by this loss and extend our deepest condolences to the family. The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority, and we continue to work closely with the relevant authorities as part of their reviews. Our thoughts are with the loved ones, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Thomson Reuters is a Canadian data and information company with a plant at 525 Wescott Road in Eagan.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

