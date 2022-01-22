LORETTO, Pa. — Myles Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead St. Francis of Pennsylvania to a 68-67 victory over Central Connecticut on Friday night.
St. Francis went ahead 67-62 with 2:28 remaining and held on despite making just one free throw the rest of the game.
Josh Cohen added 11 points for the Red Flash (6-12, 2-5 Northeast Conference).
The Blue Devils (4-15, 2-5) had 30 bench points, led by Davonte Sweatman with 14 points and Stephane Ayangma with 13. Starters Trenton McLaughlin and Nigel Scantlebury added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
