NEW YORK — Blair Thompson's 14 points helped Columbia defeat SUNY-Maritime 96-44 on Sunday.

Thompson shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line for the Lions (2-4). Lukas Yurasits scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Jack Driscoll led the Privateers (0-1) in scoring, finishing with eight points. SUNY-Maritime also got seven points and four assists from Tyler Anderson. In addition, Sean Flynn finished with five points and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Columbia visits Binghamton in its next matchup on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.