Thommy and Joveljic each score a goal, Pulskamp has 8 saves to help Sporting KC beat Rapids

Thommy won a ball from Keegan Rosenberry at the edge of the attacking third, raced toward goal before he cut inside and slipped a low shot from just outside the penalty box inside the right post to make it 2-0 in the 53rd. The 30-year-old Thommy, who scored a goal in a 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake on Saturday, has a goal in back-to-back games for the first time this season and the second time in his career.