Politics McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 59 and partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Friday marks start of early voting in Minnesota
Several city council and school board seats are up for grabs. Dozens of school districts also have bond measures and levies on the ballot.
Minneapolis
Wait until 2040 to close trash incinerator? Hennepin County leaders, activists want a much shorter timeline
A new report outlines the challenges of closing the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center, but frustrates those who say the incinerator is harming people and the environment.
www.startribune.com
Charlie Adams is honored at a surprise party
Co-workers, community members, friends and family members who gathered and spoke highly of Charlie Adams, the Minneapolis Police Department Fourth Precinct Inspector.
Local
Columbia Heights council member sues to block recall election
The City Council approved an election scheduled for February to recall Council Member KT Jacobs.