Thomas Rossin conducts in his home concert hall
The retired college music professor will host Exultate, a choir and chamber orchestra on Friday, Aug. 4, at his Eagan home. Rossin is the artistic director of Exultate.
Wild
Wild, Gustavsson reach agreement on three-year contract
Filip Gustavsson, the 25-year-old Swedish goalie, took over as the team's No. 1 goalie last season. The deal headed off an arbitration hearing that had been set for this week.
Vikings
A replacement for Eric Kendricks? Here's a younger, speedier candidate
Brian Asamoah has big cleats to fill after the Vikings released Kendricks, a former All-Pro, and got younger (and cheaper) at linebacker. Will younger legs make up for veteran instincts?
Business
Trucking firm Yellow shuts down, leaving 480 Minnesota union workers hanging
The shutdown leaves customers scrambling to find alternatives, which often come with higher price tags.
Minneapolis
Man, 33, shot dead by State Patrol on I-94 in Minneapolis
The man, identified by a relative as Ricky Cobb II of Spring Lake Park, reportedly died at the scene.