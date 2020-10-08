The Jayhawks

Friday: With their cross-country tour plans behind this summer’s well-received 11th studio album “XOXO” indefinitely on hold, Minnesota’s jangly Americana pop-rockers have devised a fun way to play their new songs live for the rest of the country from home — and with a little Minnesota twist. They’re planning a virtual release party from a faux lakeside setting dubbed Camp Jayhawk, the first of three planned hi-def gigs via the livestreaming site Mandolin. The way the group swaps vocal duties on the new record should lend a seriously warm, campfire-like vibe. (8 p.m. Fri. $20, boxoffice.mandolin.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider

University of Minnesota, School of Music

Saturday: The School of Music is entering the virtual concert arena for the first time. The University Wind Ensemble and University Symphony Orchestra will present socially distanced small-ensemble performances conducted by graduate students Shaun Evans, David Roush, Lauren Visel, Preston Weber, Hisham Groover, Andrew Kim and José David Carrillo Siliezar. The program, recorded at Ted Mann Concert Hall, will include Rika Ishige’s “Brindavan for Flute Sextet” and Béla Bartók’s “Divertimento for String Orchestra.” (7:30 p.m. Sat. Free, facebook.com/UMNMusic or youtube.com/user/UofMSOM.)

Jon Bream

‘Decameron 20:20’

Sunday: Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theater has been posting daily two-minute videos depicting its interpretation of Giovanni Boccaccio’s Black Death saga from the Middle Ages, “The Decameron.” Set in 2020 amid COVID-19 and the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the videos feature flamenco dancers in the U.S. and Europe sharing quarantine stories through movement. The dancers channel the men and women from Boccaccio’s novellas, isolated on the outskirts of Florence. Sunday, the project culminates in a full 20-minute, 20-second video, set to original flamenco music by Jose Luis de la Paz. (Sun., $15, zorongo.org.)

Sheila Regan