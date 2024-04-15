Retail receipts

On Monday, the government releases its report on retail sales for the month of March.

After pulling back in January, Americans picked up their spending a bit in February, but the 0.6% gain was weaker than expected and suggested that consumers are growing more cautious with their money. Wall Street expects retail sales rose about 0.4% last month March.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Oct.: -0.3

Nov.: 0.0

Dec.: 0.4

Jan.: -1.1

Feb.: 0.6

March (est.): 0.4

Source: FactSet

United reports

On Tuesday, United Airlines issues its first-quarter earnings report after the bell.

Analysts project United lost 58 cents per share last quarter, the slowest travel period of the year. A year ago United lost 63 cents per share. United announced in March that federal regulators were increasing their oversight of the airline following a series of issues including a piece of the outer fuselage falling off one jet, an engine fire and a plane losing a tire during takeoff.

Streaming stats

Streaming entertainment giant Netflix serves up its first-quarter financial results after the bell on Thursday.

Netflix registered its third consecutive quarter of faster subscriber growth in the final three months of 2023, closing out a comeback year that included a crackdown on freeloading viewers and price hikes. It also announced a $5 billion streaming deal with a popular wrestling program, WWE's ''Raw." Analysts project Netflix earned $4.51 per share in the quarter, well ahead of the $2.88 per share a year earlier.