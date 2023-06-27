For David Kisan, making lavish flower arrangements is second nature.

"I grew up in the industry," he says. "My mom had a floral business. And as moms do, she put her kids to work. So at age 12, I produced my first flower arrangement."

When Kisan moved from Seattle to Minneapolis, an idea sprouted. Not long after, Sip 'N Bloom — a roving DIY floral design workshop at local breweries, distilleries and restaurants across the metro — came to fruition. For Kisan, it was a way to return to his roots, with a fresh take.

"Bringing it to these spaces is sort of like being amongst a group in the Town Square. It's an easygoing, stress-free space that really allows you to open up and let your creativity reign," says Kisan, who previously worked in the nonprofit sector. "It's also awesome to feature some of the great establishments in this community."

At a recent Sip 'N Bloom at Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis, a sold-out class of about two dozen decorating enthusiasts settled into an area reserved for their group as a staff member took drink orders. Tables were outfitted with plant shears and take-home vases filled with floral foam to hold water and provide a base for arranging.

Designers-to-be headed to the flower bar, where they chose stems from a varied selection that included tropical pincushions, dianthus, wax flowers, roses and hydrangeas — and then rolled up their sleeves as Kisan gave step-by-step instructions for making a bouquet. Tips and tricks included how to incorporate fillers and greenery, pull back and pouf delicate rose petals, and lengthen the life of hydrangeas.

Attendees Michele Angell and Patti Bartlett said the class gave them new confidence in their flower arranging. The friends also liked that they could socialize.

"What's not to love about having a cocktail and hanging out with your friends?" Angell says.

Kisan hopes Angell, Bartlett and others will have plenty of reason to return — just as the class is designed.

"I keep it hyper-seasonal with in-season flowers and seasonal trends. So around the holidays, we'll switch it to evergreens and floral wreaths with it geared toward holiday centerpieces," he says. "I don't want our guests to come back and experience the exact same thing."

IF YOU GO

What: Sip 'N Bloom, a roving DIY floral arranging workshop.

Cost: Packages start at $65.

Info: sip-n-bloom.com