Is it possible to call a wireless phone charger elegant or a piece of art? That might be a stretch, but check out the new marble wireless phone charger by Einova. Designed in Italy, it is rendered in solid marble or other stone with an artisanal touch.

Available in seven colors — four shades of marble plus lava, sandstone and travertine — each has a unique pattern. The 4.65-inch rounded charger ($60, einova.com) can produce 5W, 7.5W and up to 10W of fast charging for capable devices.

As for performance, there's not a lot to say except that it worked. Some wireless chargers that I've tested make you find the exact spot to lay it down and charge. But with the piece of marble, as long my iPhone 12Pro was somewhat centered, the charging started.

Attached to the 20-ounce stone is a high-quality and durable braided 3-foot USB cable for powering the Qi-Certified charger. A USB wall charger is included. The bottom is lined with a soft fabric to ensure it won't scratch any surface.

Another top-of-the-line charging device from Einova is the USB-C ultrafast laptop power bank. It has 63 watts of total output, which adds up to four to eight charges for a smartphone, three to five for a tablet or 1½ for most laptops. The slim power bank is covered in a soft waterproof linen canvas and an LCD display shows the remaining power before it needs an AC charge.