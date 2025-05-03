This Met Gala is filled with pro athletes. Dressing them is a unique challenge

HOUSTON — When Brittney Griner became the first WNBA player to attend the Met Gala in 2023, just months after being released from a Russian prison in a high-profile prisoner swap, she looked effortlessly cool and chic in a custom-made Calvin Klein suit.
Behind the look was celebrity stylist Courtney Mays, who has dressed some of sports' biggest stars for more than a decade. Putting together a glamorous gala look for any celebrity is a tall task, but, when working with the unique proportions of professional athletes — Griner is 6'9" — the job becomes much more complicated.
Couple that with working under the constraints put forth by Vogue editor Anna Wintour: The Met Gala chair provides a list of designers she envisions the guest in — then it's up to the stylist to put together a look within those parameters.
''It was a learning experience for me,'' Mays said. ''I had a voice in that world, in a way, but also when Anna says: ‘I want you to wear this,' you kind of have to go along with it.''
Mays said they chose Calvin Klein to celebrate an American designer and tap into the patriotism of Griner's emotional return.
''And also, somebody that was a little bit minimalist and could really execute something that wasn't necessarily about the clothes, but really about the homecoming and her journey and the union between she and her wife,'' Mays said. They opted for a champagne-colored look for Griner and a white, corseted dress for her wife Cherelle, ''sort of like a fresh start, a new lease kind of metaphor.''
Mays and the team pulled the look together in three weeks, flying to Phoenix once a week for ''long and intense'' fittings with several tailors. Then Mays tapped Los Angeles shoemaker George Esquivel, who had previously made shoes for NBA stars Kevin Love and DeAndre Jordan, to craft a custom men's size 18 pair for Griner.
Mays' personal experience as a 6-foot-tall woman has helped her relate to the dressing struggles of many of the athletes she works with.