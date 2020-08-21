It was a record 125 degrees Fahrenheit in Baghdad in July, and 100 degrees above the Arctic Circle in June. Australia shattered its summer heat records as wildfires, fueled by prolonged drought, turned the sky fever red.

For 150 years of industrialization, the combustion of coal, oil and gas has steadily released heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, driving up average global temperatures and setting heat records. Nearly everywhere around the world, heat waves are more frequent and longer lasting than they were 70 years ago.

Extreme heat is not a future risk. It’s now. It endangers human health, food production and the fate of entire economies. But a hotter planet does not hurt equally. It’s worst for those at the bottom of the economic ladder in their societies.

If you’re poor and marginalized, you’re likely to be much more vulnerable to extreme heat. You might be unable to afford an air conditioner, and you might not even have electricity when you need it. You may have no choice but to work outdoors under a sun so blistering that first your knees feel weak and then delirium sets in. Or the heat might bring a drought so punishing that, no matter how hard you work, your corn withers and your children turn to you in hunger.

It’s not like you can just pack up and leave. So you plant your corn higher up the mountain. You bathe several times a day if you can afford the water. You powder your baby to prevent heat rash. You sleep outdoors when the power goes out, slapping mosquitoes. You sit in front of a fan by yourself, cursed by the twin dangers of isolation and heat.

Heat is the deadliest form of extreme weather for older Americans. In New York City, isolation is its sly accomplice.

A punishing heat: Feeling the stress from extreme heat: farmers in Guatemala, at top, a cassava farmer’s newborn in Nigeria, a retired cook in New York, a refugee in Athens and a housekeeper in Houston.

On a Sunday in July, with temperatures soaring to 93, Rafael Velasquez, 66, sat in the courtyard of his apartment complex with a cold bottle of water pressed to his face. He kept a hand towel to wipe the sweat.

There wasn’t much to do inside. He’s lived alone since his wife died a couple of years ago. He can’t afford to buy an air conditioner, and he said he had no idea how to get a free one from a city program designed to help seniors stay cool during the pandemic, when cooling centers are mostly closed.

Mostly, he watched stuff on his phone. He can’t afford cable.

In the U.S., heat kills older people more than any other extreme weather event, including hurricanes, and the problem is part of an ignominious national pattern: Black people and Latinos like Velasquez are far more likely to live in the hottest parts of U.S. cities.

Isolation makes it worse.

With no one to check in on you, even a mild case of dehydration can take a quick turn for the worse if you’re frail or suffer from other ailments, like heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 600 Americans die each year from extreme heat. A recent academic study, though, estimated that as many as 12,000 people may be dying of heat-related ailments, 80% of them older than 60.

Homeless in a concrete landscape

Athens has grown hotter by the decade. It’s toughest in the city’s treeless, concrete neighborhoods.

According to records kept by the National Observatory of Athens, there were fewer than 20 hot days (with temperatures over 99 degrees) per year in the first decade of the 1900s. By the mid-1980s, there were still fewer than 50 hot days. Between 2006 and 2017, though, the number had risen to 120 hot days.

Hasib Hotak, 21, has been sleeping on a rooftop in the working class neighborhood of Kolonos. There’s a small room with a sheet of corrugated tin on top. The heat of the day turns it into an oven. It belongs to a friend who, like Hotak, is a homeless Afghan refugee, and who sleeps on a bed on the roof, draped with a mosquito net.

Hotak was 16 when he left his home in Afghanistan, the only one among his 11 siblings to do so. After one failed attempt to enter Europe and two years in a refugee camp, he was granted asylum in Greece.

But there aren’t a lot of places where a young Afghan man feels welcome in Athens, he said. Once, he and a friend went to a cafe, only to be thrown out. The owner said Greeks wouldn’t patronize his establishment if they saw refugees at a table.

The obstacles of not having enough

Houston is getting hotter, fast. Staying cool is an unaffordable luxury for the Rodriguez family.

The air conditioner in her room gives Norma Rodriguez some breathing space at the end of a long day.

At 18, just out of high school, she is working two jobs to help her family. One at a shoe store, the other at a restaurant. Her father, Candelaria Rodriguez, a roofer, is unemployed. The family’s truck has broken down, so she has to hustle for rides. Her mother, Dominga, is a part-time housekeeper. Money is tight. Bills are juggled. Windows are covered during the day to keep out the sun. Air conditioners are turned on only at night. Showers are limited to every other day.

Dominga Rodriguez wipes sweat from her brow during a shift as a hotel housekeeper in Houston, July 19, 2020. Houston, one of America’s fastest-warming cities, could average 109 days a year with the heat index topping 100 degrees. (Ilana Panich-Linsman/The New York Times)

The summer air is steamy in Houston. Even when you move slowly, you drip with sweat. When you’re working outdoors, in construction, as Norma Rodriguez’s father did before the pandemic, sweat pools in your work boots. Three of his co-workers have collapsed from heat exhaustion over the years.

The perils of the past haunt them. Their east Houston neighborhood, home to mainly Latinos, was hit particularly hard by Hurricane Harvey. The heat packed into the atmosphere brought exceptionally heavy rains, flooding their two-bedroom trailer and a car. They waded through floodwaters to be rescued by an 18-wheeler truck.

Houston is one of the country’s fastest warming cities. Average temperatures have risen by more than 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970. In mid-July, the city’s heat index peaked above 110 degrees. It offered a glimpse of the future. If emissions of greenhouse gases continue to rise at their current pace, Houston could see 109 days each year, on average, where the heat index tops 100 degrees.

Pouring fire onto the flames

In Nigeria, rising temperatures are supercharged by nonstop gas flares.

In the heart of the oil-rich delta in southeastern Nigeria, darkness never falls. Methane gas flares in Obrikom are part of the petrochemicals operations of the Italian multinational Agip, and they burn 24 hours a day.

It’s normally hot here. Temperatures reach 91 degrees on average in the hot season and drop only slightly in the rainy months. The flares make it even hotter, particularly if you’re too poor to live anywhere other than within a few hundred meters of the flares, where land is cheaper. One study found that temperatures were 22 degrees higher around homes closest to the gas flares.

For decades, oil extraction has poisoned the air, land and water of the Niger Delta region, while its people have reaped little by way of jobs or development in the area.

Faith Osi cares for her infant daughter, Miracle, after a bath on her family’s cassava farm in Obrikom, in the heart of Nigeria’s oil-rich delta, July 21, 2020. Around the world, the poor and marginalized are much more likely to be vulnerable to extreme heat; methane gas flares burning around the clock in Obrikom make this already hot area worse still. (KC Nwakalor/The New York Times)

Heat is arguably the least understood of these threats. It’s everyday. It’s invisible. And, for Osi, who is in her mid-30s, it’s exhausting.

She can barely work for three hours a day on her cassava farm, and even then, she feels like she can hardly breathe. Headaches torment her often. Relief comes only from a bucket of cold water over her head.

The dangerous extremes of climate change are already affecting Nigeria’s poorest people. Hotter days and hotter nights are more frequent, while the number of cool days and nights has decreased, a trend observed throughout West Africa.

One of the greatest public health concerns is that the nights are hotter, making it hard for people to sleep and easier for mosquitoes to breed.

Rising threat to vulnerable workers

India is already hot. An increase of just a few degrees can be dangerous for people who work outdoors.

Rabita bends down, fills a bowl with sand, lifts it atop her head, climbs the stairs. Up and down, countless times each day, even as the heat rises and the air gets sticky. Her legs ache from the climbing. Her head spins sometimes. Breaks can’t be longer than five minutes, or she’ll get a hectoring from the foreman on the construction site. Occasionally, she comes down with a fever and has to take a day off.

Rabita, who does not use a surname, is helping to build a government housing project. She and her husband, Ashok Kumar, are Dalits, at the bottom of the Hindu caste ladder. They own no land in their village in Bihar, which has long been one of the most terrifying places to be a Dalit. They work on other people’s lands, when there is work, and Rabita gets paid less than half what a man makes.

Rafael Velasquez, a retired cook who lives alone since his wife passed, uses a cold water bottle to cool down outside the Carter G. Woodson Senior house in Brooklyn, July 23, 2020. Around the world, the poor and marginalized are much more likely to be vulnerable to extreme heat; Black people and Latinos like Velasquez are far more likely to live in the hottest parts of American cities. (Juan Arredondo/The New York Times)

Episodes of extreme humid heat at levels the human body cannot tolerate for many hours at a time have more than doubled in frequency since 1979, according to a recent scientific paper. South Asia and the Gulf Coast of the U.S. are among the places hardest hit. Sweat can’t evaporate as fast. The body can’t cool down.

The International Labor Organization calls heat an occupational health hazard, with construction workers especially vulnerable. Most people can work only at half their capacity when temperatures exceed 91 degrees, and exposure to many hours of heat can be fatal, the group warns.

Economic losses from heat stress are projected to increase to $2.4 trillion in 2030. But this cost, too, is expected to be unequally spread.

South Asia and West Africa are expected to be the worst affected, not just because of high heat and humidity, but because of how vulnerable laborers are to begin with.

Ravaging the land

The dry season is getting longer and drier in Guatemala.

Eduardo Roque, 38, is among Guatemala’s Ch’orti Mayan community living in one of the poorest and driest corners of the Americas, known as the Dry Corridor. Rising temperatures are ravaging the land.

The early summer rains that nourish his small fields have diminished measurably in recent years, according to scientists, and five long and harsh late summer droughts have cursed this region in the last decade. The country as a whole is warmer by about 1.8 degrees since 1960, with far more frequent hot days and nights.

Roque’s harvests of corn and beans, staple foods, failed three years in a row. Desperate, he hustled for work in Guatemala City, bought a patch of land near a creek, planted rows of corn there. On his old fields, he planted trees, and in their shade, he is trying coffee.

Malnutrition runs higher in the largely Indigenous region, called Chiquimula, where Roque lives with his wife and nine children. Water has to be rationed.

The amount of greenhouse gases emitted by the average Guatemalan each year is tiny — 1.1 metric tons, compared with 16.5 tons per person in the U.S. — and Roque’s carbon footprint is, very likely, smaller still. Electricity came to his village only recently. The family doesn’t have a car, motorcycle or tractor. He built his house by hand, from mud.

But Guatemala is poised to feel the effect of a hotter planet acutely. Yields of maize and beans could fall by around 14% by 2050, said a recent study; coffee grown in lower elevations is unlikely to be economically viable.

Climate models project longer dry periods in the future. “The models show that this should happen in the next decades,” said Edwin Castellanos, director of the center for environmental studies at the University of the Valley of Guatemala, “but it’s already happening.”



