`This House' makes world premiere, exploring Black history through a family's legacy in Harlem

ST. LOUIS — Near the end of ''This House,'' a heart-wrenching opera given its world premiere last weekend, the matriarch Ida poignantly intones messages to her family on stage and to the audience.
''History's the only thing to survive,'' soprano Adrienne Danrich sings before adding: ''You may have left us, but we will never leave you.''
A rumination on love, aspiration, coping and the unyielding weight of the past, the roughly two-hour work that opened Saturday night at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis mixes the living and ghosts ambiguously in a Harlem brownstone.
Ricky Ian Gordon's lush score brings to vivid life a libretto by Lynn Nottage and her daughter Ruby Aiyo Gerber, weaving impacts of the Civil War, Great Migration, Black Power movement, AIDS crisis and gentrification. There are five more performances through June 29.
'I just wanted to be able to tell all of these really important moments in Black history,'' Gerber said, ''but as they relate to one family up into the current moment, so that there is not this erasure as if the past was the past, which I think increasingly now, especially as we see more and more censorship of Black history, is kind of this pervasive narrative.''
Writing began when Gerber was a college senior
Now 27, Gerber started ''This House'' as a play in 2020 during her senior year at Brown while the coronavirus pandemic unfolded. Her mother, the only woman to win a pair of Pulitzer Prizes for drama, for ''Ruined'' and ''Sweat, '' suggested Gerber adapt it with her into an opera composed by Gordon, Nottage's partner on ''Intimate Apparel'' at Lincoln Center Theater.
Opera Theater of St. Louis commissioned ''This House'' for its 50th anniversary festival season as its 45th world premiere.