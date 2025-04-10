This federal rule helped clear air over America's most beloved parks. Trump's EPA wants to kill it

During a hike in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 1995, Don Barger climbed Chilhowee Mountain hoping to gaze across the valley below. All he saw was a wall of gray haze.
Today, he said, he can see some 50 miles (80 kilometers) across that same valley to the Cumberland Mountains.
A 26-year-old federal regulation known as the regional haze rule has helped cut down on pollution over national parks, wilderness areas and tribal reservations, restoring some of the nation's most spectacular natural vistas for outdoor lovers like Barger. But conservationists fear those gains may be lost after President Donald Trump's administration announced in March the rule is among dozens of landmark environmental regulations that it plans to roll back.
''It means a promise that was made to the American public is lost,'' Barger, 74, said. ''More and more generations of people are going to grow up as ignorant as I was, not realizing what I'm missing and not seeing.''
Congress pushes to clean air over parks, wilderness areas
Haze forms when small particles of air pollution, such as sulfur dioxide or nitrogen oxides, scatter and absorb sunlight, blurring views and decreasing visibility.
Congress amended the Clean Air Act in 1977 to make restoring and maintaining visibility a goal for 156 national parks, wilderness areas, wildlife refuges and tribal reservations across 36 states. That includes places like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee; Grand Canyon National Park; Glacier National Park; and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
After years of drafting and litigation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adopted regulations known as the regional haze rule in 1999 to implement the amendments.